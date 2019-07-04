Fireworks, festivals, and Championships creating scooter traffic issues downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Fourth of July weekend in Indy collides with the girls National Junior Volleyball Championships to bring hundreds of thousands of people downtown. The added population means countless scooter riders will be in the heart of the city, and many may be riding for the first time without knowing the rules.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates that 250,000 people may be heading downtown. They suggest people come in early to avoid the congestion, or the occasional lost scooter rider.

"We will have extra police presence down there to make sure our visitors and guests are safe," said Major Brian Mahone with Homeland Security and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

People riding scooters may not be familiar with Indy's rules and regulations regarding the hot mode of transportation. We have already heard complaints of people running red lights, or heading down bike lanes the wrong way into oncoming traffic. The scooters apps do tell riders where to park, and not to ride, however that doesn't mean it's always followed.

"We were driving in the road, but we were the only scooters in the road," said Shayna Ortman who is from Texas, but here for the Championships.

She and her husband learned some of the rules by using them in Dallas, however they said the rules they expected for Indy didn't readily pop up on the app they were using.

IMPD will fine people for riding on the sidewalk. Lime Scooter representatives are reminding people that two people riding one scooter is not allowed, nor is driving drunk. It is possible to get a DUI on a scooter, and it has already happened in the Circle City.