Fireworks likely a factor in Lebanon barn fire, officials say

LEBANON, Ind. – Fireworks were likely a contributing factor in a Lebanon barn fire.

According to the Lebanon Fire Department, crews were called to the 1400 block of S. East Street just after midnight Thursday, where they found a barn fully engulfed in flames.

Crews had the fire under control at 12:11 a.m. and said it was out at 12:22 a.m. Units remained at the scene for a while longer to deal with hot spots and conduct an investigation. The scene was cleared by 2:05 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.

While the cause is undetermined, investigators believe fireworks were a factor.

“Please use fireworks safely this 4th of July,” the department urged on its Facebook page before sharing the following tips:

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities, especially with sparklers.

Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire and to douse used fireworks before discarding in trash.

Never allow young children to play or ignite fireworks.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

Never try to re-light or pickup fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never place a part of your body directly over a firework device when lighting.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Other responding agencies included Center Township Fire, Boone County EMS, Whitestown Fire, Lebanon Police and the American Red Cross.