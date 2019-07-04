× Hancock County crash leaves 1 dead, 5 injured; 1 arrested for OWI

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and five others injured in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Hancock County. One person was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

The head-on crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of St. Rd. 234 and Troy Rd. The driver of a Mini Cooper with two occupants is believed to have crossed the center line, striking an oncoming silver Ford Focus with four occupants, according to investigators.

Rachel Thomas, 44, of Wilkinson, was transported to Hancock Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was a passenger in the Ford Focus. Five other people from both vehicles were slightly injured and transported to hospitals. The driver of the Focus was flown to Methodist Hospital by medical helicopter due to the severity of the crash.

Leanna Murphy, 24, of Richmond, was the driver of the Mini Cooper. Following treatment at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Murphy was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.