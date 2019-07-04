Report of person pointing gun at cars on I-465 results in chase, search; 2 people in custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A call about a person pointing a firearm on I-465 early Thursday morning led to a short pursuit and a pair of arrests.

According to Indiana State Police, dispatchers received a call just after midnight that a passenger in a red Pontiac on I-465 pointed a rifle at other vehicles on the west side.

A state trooper spotted a vehicle matching that description and noticed it had a headlight out. When the trooper tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off.

A pursuit followed; at one point, a male passenger bailed out of the vehicle and ran off. The trooper pulled alongside the Pontiac, but the driver swerved into him, colliding with the passenger side of the police cruiser.

Shortly after that, the pursuit came to a stop. While the trooper took the driver, 20-year-old Christopher Poindexter, into custody, a woman in the car ran away.

The trooper requested assistance from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which responded with a K-9 officer. The dog tracked the man who ran off during the pursuit, allowing officers to take him into custody. FOX59 found police activity related to the search in the area near Henry and Mickley.

Police identified him as 22-year-old Christopher Moore, who had outstanding warrants, including one for resisting law enforcement. Police also said Moore was in possession of heroin.

While the original call concerned a firearm being pointed at other vehicles, police said they didn’t find a gun after searching the Pontiac.

Investigators believe they know the identity of the woman who ran off even though they were unable to apprehend her.