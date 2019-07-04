Warm and humid for the holiday; chance for storms through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are going to be several dry hours this Fourth of July before widely scattered showers and storms fire up. Not everyone will see rain, but there could be few storms around this evening and tonight. Last year, Indianapolis reached a high of 94° and temperatures will not rise as much this year! Highs will peak into the upper 80s this afternoon with heat indices in the lower to mid-90s due to the humid conditions. With several outdoor activities today, remember to stay hydrated, take break and grab the sunblock! Sunburn may occur within 15 minutes due to the high UV Index at 9.

Rain chances will increase as we approach the holiday weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered over the state Friday afternoon and Saturday. The increasing clouds and showers around will result in “slightly” cooler temperatures. However, the humid conditions are here to stay through the weekend, which will keep heat index values near or above 90 degrees.

A cold front will move over the state on Sunday and storm chances will wind down behind the boundary. More seasonal highs arrive early next week, along with less humid conditions as higher pressure builds back into the Midwest!