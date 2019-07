Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Ind. – Harper Jo Povlin couldn’t wait to celebrate her very first Fourth of July!

Harper was born Thursday and arrived five weeks earlier than expected. Her parents said she was born at 7:37 a.m., weighing 5 lbs. and 1 oz. She was 19 inches long.

Even though Harper entered the world early, she’s “being a champ” and “doing great,” her parents said. She was born at Hendricks Regional in Danville.