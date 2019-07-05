× Frankfort police ask for help finding runaway teen

FRANKFORT, Ind. – The Frankfort Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing teen.

Police believe 15-year-old Yessica Garcia ran away from home. She was last seen on Thursday in the 700 block of Outer Drive.

Yessica is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Yessica’s whereabouts is asked to contact police dispatch at 765-654-4431.