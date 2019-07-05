× Death being investigated on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a death on the city’s northeast side.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call at the 5000 block of Roselawn Drive.

According to police, the caller stated there was a deceased person at the location. Officers discovered a deceased adult male outside, near an abandoned apartment complex.

Homicide detectives arrived and began canvassing the area for evidence. Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

The Marion County Coroner (MCCO) will determine the cause of death, and will release the name of the victim once next-of-kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.