Make a splash on the Canal with classic summer flicks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s hard to believe, but just a couple weeks ago it was a bit on the chilly side, especially if you were jumping in the water.

And jumping in the water is exactly what a lot of people are doing in the canal in downtown Indianapolis.

It’s all part of the Sunset Cinema on the Canal Series.

Once a month, the organizers of Downtownindy.org and the Indy film fest showcase a movie. It started in June and runs through September.

“The movie we watched was E.T. I remember it as a kid, especially the scene of E.T. flying on a bike and having the moon in the background. I also remember the space men invading the house. It honestly kind of scared me when I was a kid, but I think I’m ready to brave it nowadays now that I’m older,” joked moviegoer Kyle Mlynarik.

This is the second year for the Sunset Cinema on the Canal Series and it’s getting more and more popular.

“It’s basically shown right there at the end of the canal. We will have the screen out here and then you’ll be able to float around the area and watch the movie from the water. You can also set up a chair, bring your blanket and sit on the lawn and take it all in,” said Jacqueline Eckhardt, director of PR Engagement for Downtown Indy Inc.

You can watch the movie from the lawn for free. For $20, you can also purchase one of the event inner tubes and get two SunKing beers. All you need is a bathing suit or whatever you’re comfortable in to get wet. It’s about making new memories and reliving some with a classic flick.

The next movie on the canal is Splash on July 18, followed by Days of Thunder on Aug. 22 and Grease on Sept. 5.

“It seems like a really great location, and I’m always down to watch a classic movie and drink some beer,” said moviegoer Taylor Ramey.

To buy tickets, go to DowntownIndy.org. or watch on the lawn for free.