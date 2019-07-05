× Rain chances rise into the weekend; Lots of dry time too

Hot and humid, I’m starting to feel like a broken record this week. Indianapolis managed to hit 90° once again, making this the 5th 90-degree day of 2019. Typically, Indianapolis sees 19 days in the 90’s. We’re well behind last year though, where we saw 38 days with temperatures in this range.

We sty warm and muggy tonight. Lows will drop to the lower 70’s overnight.

Saturday will be another hot and humid one with high temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80’s. Scattered showers and storms will develop again as we head into the afternoon. The first round of showers will be triggered by the heat of the day as convective temperatures are reached. As we head late into the afternoon and early evening, a passing cold front will trigger additional showers and thunderstorms. A few heavy downpours will be possible along with gusty winds. However, the day won’t be a complete washout and there will still be lots of dry hours.

A few isolated to widely scattered showers will develop to finish off the weekend, but Sunday will be the drier day of the weekend. Humidity lessens slightly by Monday, however, we won’t see significant relief from these humid conditions until late next week.