Sleepy driver ends up in Friday morning rush hour accident

Posted 10:37 AM, July 5, 2019, by

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A sleepy driver found himself and his car in the grassy median in a Friday morning rush hour accident.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. along eastbound I-865 just west of Ford Road. Police say the man nodded off before driving into the grassy median on the left side.

The driver wasn’t injured in the accident. Damage to his vehicle was not known. The left lane was temporarily blocked, but it didn’t affect the flow of traffic.

