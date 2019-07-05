Storm chances rise, heat and humidity create uncomfortable conditions Friday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a mainly dry Fourth of July, rain and storm chances rise this Friday afternoon. Skies are mostly clear for several counties around central Indiana. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms will fire up after the lunch hour. Some storms may produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. If you have any outdoor plans this afternoon, keep an eye on the radar! Storm chances appear more favorable today compare to the holiday.

The heat and humidity will create very uncomfortable conditions by the afternoon hours. Heat index values will peak in the mid to upper 90s around the area this afternoon. The unstable atmosphere will allow thunderstorms to quickly initiate! There may be a few thunderstorms to dodge at the beginning to the Indianapolis Indians game this evening. Spotty storms will linger early in the evening with skies becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will drop into the lower 70s.

The weather will remain warm and humid through the weekend. The storm coverage will be higher on Saturday compared to Sunday. Some chances will decrease Sunday evening and higher pressure will give the state a break from rain early next week.