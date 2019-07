× UPDATE: Frankfort police safely locate missing 15-year-old

FRANKFORT, Ind. – The Frankfort Police Department says a 15-year-old reported missing has been found and she is safe.

Police asked the community Friday to help find the girl who officers believed ran away from home.

The department said the teen was last seen on Thursday.

Editor’s note: The teen’s name and photos have been removed from this story to help protect her identity.