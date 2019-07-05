× UPDATE: Police cancel Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana woman

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert issued for Julie M. Brown on Friday has been canceled. FOX59 is working to determine her condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 68-year-old woman from southern Indiana.

Police say Julie M. Brown was last seen in Jeffersonville, near Louisville, at about 7:15 a.m. on Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Brown is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. Officers say she has black hair, brown eyes, a small scar on her chin and is not wearing her top dentures.

Brown is believed to be driving a beige 2007 Ford Taurus 4-door sedan with Kentucky plate 931XMT, with passenger side damage.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or call 911.