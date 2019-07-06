× Closure of I-74 ramps in Batesville to begin next week

BATESVILLE, Ind.—The ramps to and from I-74 WB at S.R. 229 in Batesville (Exit 149) will close at midnight on or after Wednesday, July 10, for approximately 15 days. Contractors will mill and repave the ramps as part of the $61 million road reconstruction project on I-74.

The official state detour for the closure is S.R. 46, which can be accessed via Exit 143 (New Point), west of Batesville, or Exit 155 (S.R. 101/Sunman/Milan, east of Batesville.

The westbound ramps are scheduled to reopen by Wednesday, July 24. Eastbound ramps will not be affected. All work is weather dependent.

The I-74 reconstruction project is expected to be complete by late October.