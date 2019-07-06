Closure of I-74 ramps in Batesville to begin next week

Posted 8:56 AM, July 6, 2019, by

I-74 Batesville ramps

BATESVILLE, Ind.—The ramps to and from I-74 WB at S.R. 229 in Batesville (Exit 149) will close at midnight on or after Wednesday, July 10, for approximately 15 days.  Contractors will mill and repave the ramps as part of the $61 million road reconstruction project on I-74.

The official state detour for the closure is S.R. 46, which can be accessed via Exit 143 (New Point), west of Batesville, or Exit 155 (S.R. 101/Sunman/Milan, east of Batesville.

The westbound ramps are scheduled to reopen by Wednesday, July 24. Eastbound ramps will not be affected. All work is weather dependent.

The I-74 reconstruction project is expected to be complete by late October.

  

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.