Humidity holds through the weekend with a chance for storms

Prepare for another warm and humid day around the area! It is already a muggy start around central Indiana with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s, which are near dew points. Temperatures will quickly rise throughout the day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. It will feel even hotter outside because of the humidity. Heat indices will peak in the mid to potentially upper 90s during the second half of the day!

A couple showers may form this morning for areas north of Indianapolis. Storm chances will rise this afternoon as a slow-moving cold front travels over the state. The juicy atmosphere along with peak heating will help trigger thunderstorms after 2 PM. Severe weather is not likely, but some storms may still produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. There should still be enough dry time during the Indianapolis Indians game this evening, but a few thunderstorms may still be around the area at first pitch. Rain chances will wind down after 8 PM and skies will become mostly cloudy overnight.

Sunday’s forecast appears to be drier compared to Saturday. Limited storm chances still exist on Sunday as highs rise into the mid-80s. Higher pressure is going to build into the Great Lakes region and provide Indiana with dry conditions early next work week. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through the week.