Indy Eleven supports 3 watch parties to rally behind U.S. Women’s National Team

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 02: Fans watch the U.S. women’s national soccer team play England in the Women’s World Cup semifinal match at a viewing party hosted by U.S. Soccer in Lincoln Park on July 02, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The U.S. defeated England 2-1. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indy Eleven is rallying around the United States Women’s National Team by supporting three FIFA Women’s World Cup watch parties around Indianapolis Sunday.

Indy Eleven says the trio of outdoor gatherings will be held at the following locations:

  • Downtown Indianapolis – City Market (West Plaza), 222 E. Market St.
  • Broad Ripple – Union Jack Pub, 924 Broad Ripple Ave.
    Co-hosted by the Brickyard Battalion & American Outlaws supporters groups
  • Carmel – Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd.

Kickoff on the big screens is set for 11 a.m. eastern time.

The Indy Eleven will have a presence at each location with giveaways and chances to win tickets to its next home game on Saturday, July 20 vs. Loudoun United FC at Lucas Oil Stadium.

These events will be weather dependent. Should weather affect the watch parties, Indy Eleven will update fans on the status of each party via its TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

