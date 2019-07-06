× Indy Eleven supports 3 watch parties to rally behind U.S. Women’s National Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indy Eleven is rallying around the United States Women’s National Team by supporting three FIFA Women’s World Cup watch parties around Indianapolis Sunday.

Indy Eleven says the trio of outdoor gatherings will be held at the following locations:

Downtown Indianapolis – City Market (West Plaza), 222 E. Market St.

Broad Ripple – Union Jack Pub, 924 Broad Ripple Ave.

Co-hosted by the Brickyard Battalion & American Outlaws supporters groups

Co-hosted by the Brickyard Battalion & American Outlaws supporters groups Carmel – Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd.

Kickoff on the big screens is set for 11 a.m. eastern time.

The Indy Eleven will have a presence at each location with giveaways and chances to win tickets to its next home game on Saturday, July 20 vs. Loudoun United FC at Lucas Oil Stadium.

These events will be weather dependent. Should weather affect the watch parties, Indy Eleven will update fans on the status of each party via its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.