× Tracking relief from the heat and humidity

Another day, another round of thunderstorms. Just like the days before, not everyone got wet. However, some did pickup a quick couple of inches in the storms that did pop-up this afternoon.

Winds have shifted out of the northwest with a passing cold front. Unfortunately, this front isn’t a strong one and it’s not cooling us down a whole lot as we finish off the long holiday weekend.

Highs today made it back to 90° in Indianapolis. This marks the 6th day, this year, where we’ve hit the 90° mark. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler tomorrow, however, when we factor in the humidity, most of us will still feel like we’re in the 90’s.

Our pattern of afternoon scattered thunderstorms continues into Sunday. Once again, these will be widely scattered in nature and not everyone gets wet.

I’ve been promising relief from these very humid conditions for the past several days, and I assure you, it’s still coming. Dew point temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day on Monday. By Tuesday, it will feel warm, but much more comfortable outside. Not so muggy/sticky.

The break from humidity doesn’t last long. Dew point temperatures rise by mid-week and rain chances return. However, much like today, we aren’t looking at any washouts over the next seven days.