Volunteers glean cucumbers to feed hungry Hoosiers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. - Volunteers spend their day Saturday gleaning hundreds of pounds of cucumbers to help feed hungry Hoosiers.

The Society of St. Andrew teamed up with Eileen Williams, a farmer and chairperson for "Partnership for a Healthier Johnson County" for the event.

Williams opened up her family's farm and says the cucumbers would have otherwise gone to waste. They harvested more than 1,100 pounds of cucumbers Saturday.

"Last year there were so many left on the field they rotted and I was not gonna let that happen again so I got some people to come and glean and so hopefully we can collect a lot of these and give them to the food pantries," Williams said.

Once contracted food companies take their pick of produce from farms, the Society of St. Andrew brings volunteers to pick from what is left. Then the food gets taken to food banks and organizations.

"I think it’s so great to have an opportunity to be able to come out in the field and pick fresh fruit and vegetables to the people that don’t have an opportunity to do that themselves and don’t get fresh fruit and vegetables," volunteer Eileen Paige said.