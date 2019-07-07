Chance for storms Sunday afternoon; less humid start to week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a hazy start to Sunday around the area with temperatures in the lower 70s. Areas of patchy fog formed overnight due to the humid and calm conditions, but the visibility will quickly improve by the late morning hours. Skies will turn partly sunny today as highs peak into the mid to 80s. The humidity will still create heat index values in the lower 90s!

The Indianapolis Indians have a home game this afternoon at Victory Field. First pitch is at 1:35 PM against the Toledo Mud Hens. There should be enough dry time this afternoon to get the game in, but there still could be a few thunderstorms around central Indiana after 2 PM.

A slow-moving cold front will turn more stationary over southern Indiana today, which could trigger thunderstorm activity for the second half of Sunday. Spotty storm chances will linger early in the evening with drier air arriving overnight. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight and mostly clear for Monday! Higher pressure is going to travel over the Great Lakes early this week and give the state a break from rain until Wednesday afternoon.