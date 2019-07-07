× Early morning crash leaves 1 dead & 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — One person is dead and another person has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis State Police have confirmed that they are currently investigating a crash which occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. in Johnson County. While the investigation is still ongoing, police say it appears a vehicle with two passengers was traveling southbound on Interstate 65 whenever it crossed the median into the northbound lane near State Road 252 and flipped.

Responding officers located the crash site and found both victims were trapped inside the vehicle. EMS personnel and rescue crews were able to remove both passengers from the entrapment. One victim was unconscious and despite the best life saving measures applied was pronounced dead on-scene as a result of the crash. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

All southbound and northbound lanes on I-65 were closed for approximately 30 to 45 minutes while first responders attempted to rescue the victims. Police say they closed all lanes as a precaution because it was dark and foggy at the time of the crash. All lanes have since been reopened.

The name or identity of the victims has not been released yet as next of kin has not been notified.

This is a developing story.