IMPD investigating possible stabbing that left 1 dead & 1 hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a disturbance early Sunday morning. The incident happened on Indy’s west side near West 100th Street and North Girls School Road.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department says 911 operators were called right before 4:00 a.m. for a possible disturbance. Responding officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Chapelwood Boulevard where they located one male victim who was suffering from some type of apparent trauma. He was pronounced dead on scene. It appears he may have been stabbed but police say they are in the early stages of their investigation. Another woman was transported to a nearby hospital with apparent stab wounds. At last check, the female victim was recovering in stable condition.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency also assisted in the investigation by gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene. It’s unclear at this time if police have made any arrests or have any suspects in custody in relation to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.