IN Focus: Buttigieg appearing at Indianapolis event later this month

Posted 9:35 AM, July 7, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend) will make an appearance in Indianapolis next month to headline the annual convention for the Young Democrats of America.

Organizers say it's likely they'll have other big-name Democrats in attendance as well, with another announcement forthcoming.

Buttigieg will speak on the second day of the convention, which takes place July 17-20 in Downtown Indianapolis.

In the video above, national planning vice-chair Keith Potts (who's also a candidate for City-County Council) discusses the convention and the impact young Democrats could have on the 2020 race.

