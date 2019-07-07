× Juvenile in hospital after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A female juvenile has been taken to the hospital after being shot on Indianapolis’ northeast side, according to IMPD.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Meadowlark Drive.

Officers say the juvenile shot was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.

There is not yet any word on the exact age of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.