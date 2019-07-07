× Pacers free agency breakdown & Indians book info with Mark Montieth

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have three new additions through NBA free agency: wing T.J. Warren along with guards Jeremy Lamb and Malcolm Brogdon.

Pacers.com writer Mark Montieth joins FOX59’s Dave Griffiths on the red couch to break down what the Blue & Gold have accomplished so far in this free agency period. Mark also fills you in on his latest work as an author, Extra Innings: A Life in Baseball.

The Pacers are also reportedly going to sign free agent guard T.J. McConnell, but that deal has not been finalized.