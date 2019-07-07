MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball while being guarded by Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Pacers free agency breakdown & Indians book info with Mark Montieth
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball while being guarded by Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have three new additions through NBA free agency: wing T.J. Warren along with guards Jeremy Lamb and Malcolm Brogdon.
Pacers.com writer Mark Montieth joins FOX59’s Dave Griffiths on the red couch to break down what the Blue & Gold have accomplished so far in this free agency period. Mark also fills you in on his latest work as an author, Extra Innings: A Life in Baseball.