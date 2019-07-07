× Pacers introduce Lamb, Warren

The Pacers introduced two of the newest additions to the roster on Sunday, welcoming forward T.J. Warren and guard Jeremy Lamb. Both are expected to make immediate contributions in Indiana with a revamped roster following offseason departures of Bojan Bogdanovic, Thad Young, Darren Collison and Cory Joseph.

“We feel like we’ve got a young team, a very vibrant, up-and-coming team that is willing to get better,” Pacers President Kevin Pritchard said in a news conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse alongside Lamb and Warren. “And it’s time for these two to sort of take the baton and run with what we have had in the past couple of years.”

Warren played the past five seasons in Phoenix. In his last two with the Suns, he averaged 18.8 points per game. He’s expected to be a versatile scorer for Indiana, playing both small forward and power forward. The Pacers acquired Warren from the Suns for cash considerations in a three-team deal that included the Heat.

“I’m excited,” Warren said with a smile after being introduced with his Pacers #1 jersey in hand. “Very appreciative of them trading for me. I’m excited to get to work and just eager to get going out there and start playing.”

Lamb was free agent coming off a career season in Charlotte in which her averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

“They are expected to win here and it’s just a great feeling,” Lamb, a UConn product, said of joining an Indiana team that has been in the playoffs the past four seasons. “That responsibility is always great. It brings the best out in me and my teammates. I feel like it’s going to be real good.”

Lamb and Warren will not only be expected to fill the voids of the outgoing Pacers veterans, but also carry an offensive workload as Victor Oladipo works to return from surgery. While his return is likely not expected until December or January, Warren and Lamb are set to position the Pacers as a threat atop the Eastern Conference.

“I see the Pacers for sure as a team to be worried about, a lot of guys, a lot of great players,” Warren explained. “I’m excited for training camp to build this chemistry and get out there as a team and really make some things happen. I feel like we can really make a lot of noise in the Eastern Conference and add on to the success they have had.”

The Pacers have also added Malcolm Brogdon to the roster in free agency. He is expected to be formally introduced in a press conference Monday morning at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.