Photographer finds couple he caught getting engaged during Carmel fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL , Ind. – A photographer accidentally captures a couple getting engaged during a firework show. Tyler Huffman grabbed his camera at the last minute. Huffman set out to take pictures of Carmel’s new architecture and some fireworks. It wasn’t until he got back to his place, he realized the real fireworks he captured weren’t in the sky.

“(I) got home and put it on the computer and the full-size image showed me what I really had,” said Tyler Huffman, a photographer.

Huffman happened to be on the Monon Trail, near Main Street, which happened to be where Brad Rider decided to pop the question.

“I wanted to remind Wendy how much I loved her and how much I wanted to marry her, so I just shocked her and dropped to my knee,” said Brad Rider, a newly engaged Carmel man.

The proposal was just part one of the surprise. The picture of the moment was just as unexpected.

“I was lucky I was standing here and lucky that he decided that was the spot he was going to make that move,” said Huffman.

Huffman didn’t know who the couple was, so he took to social media.

“I surprised Wendy. Tyler surprised us. The photo was just beautiful, captured perfectly. You cannot plan something like that,” said Rider.

A couple days after the picture was taken all three connected and realized they weren’t strangers. In fact, they were neighbors.

“We happened to live on the same floor of the same apartment building, about 10 doors apart,” said Huffman.

They newly engaged couple now has a chance to look back at a memory they didn’t even know existed.

“The innocence of it. It was just very spontaneous. We had no clue,” said Wendy Albrecht, a newly engaged Carmel woman.

As for wedding planning, most likely it’ll be on the beach