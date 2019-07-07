× Speaker of House Nancy Pelosi to headline 2019 Young Democrats of America Convention in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Young Democrats of America (YDA) and Indiana Young Democrats (IYD) announced Sunday that Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will headline the 2019 Young Democrats of America Convention in Indianapolis.

Pelosi made history when she was elected the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House. Now in her third term as Speaker, Pelosi made history again in January 2019 when she regained her position second-in-line to the presidency, the first person to do so in more than 60 years.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made history time and again, and today’s announcement is a historic one for our organization. We are thrilled to announce that Speaker Pelosi will address the YDA National Convention in Indianapolis this month,” said Katherin Chi, member of the YDA National Planning Committee and Vice-President of the Marion County Young Democrats. “After a period of record growth, IYD has worked for nearly two years to bring the largest gathering of young Democrats in the country to Indiana and we are incredibly honored to have a groundbreaking leader like Speaker Pelosi join us.”

“Speaker Pelosi is the kind of leader who can inspire any generation, and ours is no exception. Young people across the nation were the deciding factor in key races across the nation in 2018 and we are a vital constituency for efforts in 2020,” said Louis Elrod, Young Democrats of America President. “We’re honored to have an icon like Nancy Pelosi address the Young Democrats of America National Convention to talk about what’s next for our party and our country.”

Speaker Pelosi will join the National Convention on Friday, July 19th, for the 7:00 pm General Session.

The Indiana Young Democrats are bringing the National Convention of the Young Democrats of America to Indianapolis this July 17th-20th. Over 1,000 attendees are expected, with Speaker Pelosi headlining the Convention on Friday evening. The convention will be held July 17th through July 20th at Union Station and is announcing a robust line-up of high-profile speakers and trainings throughout the coming weeks.

This is the first time Indianapolis will host the National Convention in its 90-year history, and the first time the Young Democrats of America have come to Indiana in over 25 years.

Speaker Pelosi is the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives and was first elected Speaker of the House in 2007. As Speaker, Pelosi is fighting For the People, working to lower health care costs, increase workers’ pay through strong economic growth and rebuilding America, and clean up corruption to make Washington work for all.

IYD is the premier youth-led grassroots political organization in the state of Indiana. As the official youth caucus of the Indiana Democratic Party, IYD mobilizes young people between the ages of 18 and 35 to participate in the electoral process, influence elections, promote the ideals of the Democratic Party, and develop the skills of the youth generation to serve as leaders on local, state, and national levels.

The Young Democrats of America have over 150,000 members in 48 states and U.S. Territories. The last convention was held in Dallas, Texas.