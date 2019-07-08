Armed robbery caught on camera at Beech Grove hotel: ‘Nobody was hurt, that’s the most important thing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – The Super 8 hotel located on Emerson Avenue is hoping shared surveillance video will help police catch the man who pointed a gun at an employee. The robbery happened at 3 a.m. Sunday.

“You can’t do too much when someone points a gun at you,” said Keanu Patel, an employee at the Super 8.

He’s not the man in the surveillance video behind the desk; he says that employee is doing okay. Patel’s family owns the hotel.

“We’ve thought about it plenty of times,” said Patel.

Patel says armed robberies are something his family hopes they never have to deal with, but unfortunately on June 27, this man walked through their doors.

“It’s happened one other time before,” said Patel. “Anyone that runs a business is probably going to tell you they’ve thought about it before, or what if I was ever robbed.”

If you look at the surveillance video, you can see the man walk in with some change in his hand. He asked the desk clerk who was working if he could get a dollar instead. That’s when Patel says the employee opened the cash drawer for the exchange.

“When he opened the drawer and he was looking down, he pulled a gun out and he didn’t see it until he looked up,” said Patel.

In moments, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at the employee, while he reached over and grabbed more than $200.

“He was taller, so he can reach over, because I wouldn’t be able to reach over and grab all the money like that,” said Patel.

Patel believes this suspect is behind a string of recent robberies in the area. He says this needs to be a warning for businesses to be aware.

“If you’re open past midnight just be alert. Have proper safety measures, proper security whatever you need to do,” said Patel. “Nobody was hurt, that’s the most important thing.”

We reached out to the Beech Grove Police Department and the detective on this case to see if they believe this suspect is also connected to other robberies. We are waiting to hear back.

If you recognize this suspect, call Beech Grove police at (317) 782-4949.