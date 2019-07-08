× Brief break from humidity as warm streak reaches 13 days; Renewed heat as tropics get active

WARM SPELL

The afternoon temperature in Indianapolis failed to reach 87-degrees for the first time in nearly two weeks! While still quite warm Monday, the humidity as finally started to ease after two straight weeks of with a heat index well into the 90s. A northeast wind is importing drier air late Monday and setting us up for the coolest and most comfortable night since June 25th. Take advantage of it – it will not last!

CHECKING IN ON SUMMER 2019

Summer 2019 has turned warm since late June and July 2019 has opened as the warmest in seven years. Since June 1st, 60% of the days have been above normal with now six 90-degree days in the books.

This summer is still running quite a bit cooler than last year to-date, 3° cooler than 2018 through the first week of July.

DRYING OUT

Rainfall will be in short supply with just slim chances Wednesday. Longer range forecasts are hinting at a tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This will have a big impact on our weather here slowing down the pattern, increasing the heat and ending rain chances. A new extended spell of 90-degree temperatures, a new heat wave looks to get started again starting this weekend.