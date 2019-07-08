× Competitive eater Joey Chestnut to throw ‘saucy’ launch party in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The world’s top competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut once again ate his way to victory at the annual Nathan’s hot dog eating contest last week. He ate 71 hot dogs and buns to take his 12th title in 13 years, but Chestnut’s passion for food goes beyond eating.

Chestnut has come out with a line of four sauces designed for pairing with wings.

He will be in downtown Indy for a launch party in the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle on Thursday, July 11. Chestnut will be giving away 1,000 bottles during the event. You can also buy them at participating Kroger stores statewide.

