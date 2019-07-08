× Crawforsville police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – The Crawfordsville Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing woman.

Officers say 23-year-old Rachael Martin was reported missing on July 2 to authorities in Parke County, but she has tied to the Crawfordsville area. She’s known to frequently work and stay in the city.

According to police, Martin was last seen in the area of the Great Clips in Crawfordsville, where she had been employed. She had reportedly been driving a relative’s blue 2003 Ford Windstar minivan.

Martin is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and was last known to have red hair.

Anyone with information regarding Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Bob Rivers at (765) 362-3762 ext. 215 or Deputy Kyle Stonebraker at (765) 594-8845.