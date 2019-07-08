× Downtown Indianapolis steakhouse CharBlue closes doors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Another restaurant in the Mile Square has closed.

CharBlue Steak and Seafood announced last week on their Facebook page that they were no longer open for business.

The June 29 statement said:

“Thank you to all the staff, friends, family and guests that have supported CharBlue. As of today the restaurant is no longer open for business. We are exploring using the space as a private event venue and will be announcing those plans soon. Thank you.”

CharBlue was started by ex-Colts linebacker Gary Brackett and business partner Jeremiah Hamman in 2016 and was located at 14 E Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis.