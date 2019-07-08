× Garth Brooks announces ‘Dive Bar Tour’ that will start in Chicago July 15

CHICAGO, Ill. — Garth Brooks plans to tour seven different dive bars around the country to promote his newest song.

The country music icon said the tour will start on Monday, July 15, with a show in Chicago. He didn’t say the exact location or reveal the other cities he’ll visit during the Sunday night announcement on Facebook. The tour will promote his collaboration with Blake Shelton, the appropriately titled “Dive Bar.”

Brooks typically sells out large arena shows. The “Dive Bar Tour” will give him a chance to play to crowds in more intimate settings.

“This is gonna be fun,” Brook said in his Facebook video. “Everything’s about your local country radio station, man, that’s what it’s all about.”

Brooks said he loves honky tonks and dive bars.

“I feel at home in them,” he said. “It’s pretty cool and pretty sweet that you guys are the same no matter how small or how big the venue. You bring it every time, and that’s the kind of people I want to play for.”

Brooks said the band will be coming with him—or at least a scaled-down version since space will be limited. He said he’ll need “a lot of background singers” at the dive bar shows.

He said the song will be available for streaming from Amazon Music on July 15 as part of the retailer’s Prime Day.

Monday night, US 99 and Big 95.5 announced the Chicago stop on July 15 would be at Joe’s on Weed St. The radio stations will distribute tickets: