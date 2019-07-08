× Indianapolis woman arrested on battery, possession charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman was arrested for battery on a public safety official and possession of a controlled substance on Saturday.

Officials say this is the second case of battery of a Bartholomew County deputy over the Fourth of July weekend.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 4000 block of N Huffer Road on July 6 around 6 p.m.

Deputies smelled a strong odor of alcohol while speaking with Kimberly Swindell, 55, who was also possessing a controlled substance, according to police.

Officers say Swindell was wearing a bathing suit at the time, began disrobing and threw part of her swimsuit at the officers, hitting one of them in the face.

Swindell was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on a $12,500 bond, and faces charges of battery on a public safety official and possession of a controlled substance.