INDOT to hold open house on I-465 project

Posted 10:16 AM, July 8, 2019, by

I-465 Reconfiguration Project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A public open house will be held on Wednesday to discuss the I-465 reconfiguration project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting the event and is asking the public to voice their thoughts on I-465 construction scheduled to begin in 2021.

Part of Governor Holcomb’s Nest Level Roads initiative, the project involves I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis from just west of U.S. 31 to the I-465/I-65 interchange and I-465 between the I-70 interchange and Mann Road.

Plans include widening of I-465 in both directions and the building of retaining walls, according to INDOT.

The reconfiguration of the I-465/U.S. 31 interchange and the replacement of multiple bridges will also be discussed.

The open house will be held Wednesday, July 10 at 6 p.m., beginning with a presentation from INDOT at 6:30 p.m., at Decatur Central High School Cafeteria located at 5251 Kentucky Avenue.

To learn more about INDOT and Next Level Roads, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.