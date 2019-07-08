INDOT to hold open house on I-465 project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A public open house will be held on Wednesday to discuss the I-465 reconfiguration project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting the event and is asking the public to voice their thoughts on I-465 construction scheduled to begin in 2021.

Part of Governor Holcomb’s Nest Level Roads initiative, the project involves I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis from just west of U.S. 31 to the I-465/I-65 interchange and I-465 between the I-70 interchange and Mann Road.

Plans include widening of I-465 in both directions and the building of retaining walls, according to INDOT.

The reconfiguration of the I-465/U.S. 31 interchange and the replacement of multiple bridges will also be discussed.

The open house will be held Wednesday, July 10 at 6 p.m., beginning with a presentation from INDOT at 6:30 p.m., at Decatur Central High School Cafeteria located at 5251 Kentucky Avenue.

To learn more about INDOT and Next Level Roads, click here.