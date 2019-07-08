× Lane closures begin on southwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced intermittent lane restrictions on the southwest side of Indianapolis beginning Monday.

Geotechnical survey crews are scheduled to work on I-465 and US 31 beginning Monday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 23.

INDOT says drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones and pay attention to traffic around them.

See the following lane restriction locations and times:

July 8-12

US 31 (on the south side)

Intermittent daytime lane closures

Each direction will have at least one lane open at all times

Closures will take place between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 14-17

I-465 (southwest side)

Single lane night restrictions

Closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

July 18-23

W. Mooresville Bypass Rd

Daytime lane restrictions

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends

