Noblesville teen charged with OWI, vehicle theft after crashing car into pond

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – An 18-year-old man was arrested in Noblesville after crashing a car into a pond Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Chapel Park Drive West and Chapel Park Drive South at about 5:18 a.m.

When officers responded, they found the Chevy Malibu in the water and the driver, Mason Timothy Battle, a short distance away. Battle claimed he was traveling south on Chapel Park when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pond.

Battle received minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated and released at the scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicle, which was allegedly taken without the owner’s permission.

At the end of the investigation, Battle was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail on the following charges: Motor vehicle theft, operating while intoxicated, and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.