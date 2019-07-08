× Search of subdivision on east side linked to car theft, stolen cell phones

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A case involving a stolen car in Indy and stolen cell phones in Shelbyville led to a large search on the east side Monday night, police say.

Police were involved in a pursuit that started near Shadeland and ended near the Irongate subdivision.

Several Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were involved in a search for the people involved. IMPD said one person was in custody and officers were possibly seeking two other individuals.

Neighbors told FOX59 that a resident with a gun saw one of the suspects in his yard and led him to police, who were searching the next street over.

The Shelbyville Police Department is also involved in the investigation.