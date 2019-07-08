× Silver Alert issued for missing Parke County man

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old William Franklin Richardson, of Rockville.

Richardson is described as standing 5’8″ tall, weighs roughly 190 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Richardson drives a white 2017 Chevy Equinox with an Indiana license plate that reads ULX396.

Officials say Richardson was last seen Monday at around 4:30 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to state police.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts should contact the Rockville Police Department at 765-569-5413 or 911.