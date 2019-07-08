× Steamy air takes a mini-break; Next storm chance returns Wednesday!

High pressure (stable air) has built in from the Great Lakes overnight! This will put a halt on the daily storm chances the next couple of days, along with a pullback in the higher humidity! Marking a more comfortable and less humid day ahead. With a slight northeast wind and dew points in the lower 60’s, the will be a bit more breathable. Sunshine will be plentiful and still a very warm day but at least not as intense working outdoors.

By midweek, a “cold” front will drop in by late Wednesday evening and bring a chance of storms to the area. Really our best chance for the workweek! For now, severe weather chances remain low. Plenty of heat around into the weekend, along with limited storm chances…