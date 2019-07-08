× Thousands without power on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– More than 2,000 people are without power on the northwest side and police are investigating several reports of fires.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says crews responded to the area of 38th Street and I-465 for multiple fire calls, but no fires were found. Some traffic lights are out in the area.

Indianapolis Power & Light (IPL) reports 2,016 customers are without power as of 12:26 p.m.

IPL says one person was assisted from a stuck elevator. No other incidents have been reported.