× UPDATE: Toddler who died after falling on Royal Caribbean ship is South Bend officer’s daughter

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – An Indiana toddler died after falling from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 18-month-old girl was vacationing with her family on Royal Caribbean’s “Freedom of the Seas” when the tragedy occurred. The news was initially reported by local news outlet Primera Hora.

The girl reportedly slipped from her grandfather’s arms and fell 150 feet before hitting the concrete below. Medics rushed the girl to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. She died a short time later.

South Bend police confirmed on Facebook the little girl is the daughter of Officer Alan Wiegand.

Police launched an investigation, and Secretary of State Luis G. Rivera Marín arrived at the boat to help with any procedure.

The official account of the Department of Public Safety of Puerto Rico tweeted the following statement (translated from Spanish):

“We regret the sad event that occurred on the cruise ship Freedom of the Seas and stand in solidarity with the family of the girl who died.”

Royal Caribbean released the following statement: