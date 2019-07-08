Win 4 premium seats to Hammer’s House Party on July 27!

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – MC Hammer is coming to central Indiana this July—and he’s bringing along some friends.

“Hammer’s House Party Tour” will invade Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on July 27, 2019, as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. The concert will put some of the top hip-hop and R&B acts from the ‘80s and ‘90s on the same stage.

Check out this lineup: MC Hammer, Kid ‘n Play, Coolio, Biz Markie and DJ Kool!

You’re sure to hear chart-toppers like “U Can’t Touch This,” “2 Legit 2 Quit,” “Gangsta’s Paradise,” “Fantastic Voyage” and “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” during the nostalgia-fueled event. Find ticket information here.

Enter below for your chance to win 4 premium seats to the show!

