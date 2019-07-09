× Amber Portwood of ‘Teen Mom’ struck boyfriend with shoe while he held toddler, affidavit says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood struck her boyfriend in the neck with her shoe while he held their 1-year-old son in Indianapolis last week, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Portwood is being charged with domestic battery in the presence of child as a result of the incident, which happened Friday on Anchorage Drive in the Geist area.

The affidavit says Portwood’s boyfriend texted a Geist patrol officer at 2:14 a.m. saying “I need help. -Anchorage Drive. My life and my son’s life is in danger.” An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department then responded to the domestic disturbance.

When the IMPD officer arrived, he spoke with the boyfriend who said he and Portwood had been in a verbal altercation at about 2 a.m. During the argument, he claims Portwood “grew increasingly agitated until she struck him with her shoe in the right side of his neck, causing pain and abrasions,” according to the affidavit. The officer says he observed redness and abrasion to the right side of the man’s neck.

The boyfriend says he was holding their 1-year-old child when Portwood hit him, but the toddler was unharmed. The man also stated Portwood had struck him several times in the past, and had threatened him “countless” other times with physical violence.

The affidavit says Portwood admitted to the officer that she struck her boyfriend with the shoe, but said “it was in the shoulder, and I barely hit him.” She said she struck him because she was frustrated that he was recording her “yelling.”

Portwood was then placed in handcuffs and arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a child.

This isn’t Portwood’s first brush with the law. She was charged with domestic violence in 2010 after footage from her MTV show prompted an investigation into abuse against her boyfriend.

In December 2011, she faced drug charges and was accused of violating her probation. She was given a five-year suspended sentence but failed to take a required blood test and eventually went to prison. According to TMZ, she served 17 months in prison before being released for good behavior.