× Cathedral High School reaches settlement with teacher fired for being in same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cathedral High School has reached a settlement with the teacher who was terminated in June because he is in a public, same-sex marriage.

The teacher, who doesn’t wish to be identified, issued a statement Tuesday saying he and the school “have resolved their situation to the mutual satisfaction and benefit of both parties.”

According to the statement, both parties worked together to find a way to help the teacher transition to future employment and to resolve the difficult circumstances.

“The teacher thanks Cathedral for the opportunities and experiences that he has had teaching at Cathedral and does not wish Cathedral any harm,” the statement reads. “The teacher also thanks his friends, former colleagues, and students for their support during this difficult time. Cathedral thanks the teacher for the years of service, contributions, and achievements.”

Cathedral says Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of central and southern Indiana made it clear that if the gay teacher continued to work there, the school would have to forfeit its Catholic identity.

“If this were to happen, Cathedral would lose the ability to celebrate the Sacraments as we have in the past 100 years with our students and community,” said Cathedral.

Cathedral says it intends to remain Catholic, while respectfully facilitating discernment among the Archdiocese, the Catholic community and the Cathedral family on this issue.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis provided the following statement on the situation: