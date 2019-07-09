Dash cam footage shows pickup truck swerving all over the road during dangerous high-speed pursuit in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Monroe County took a suspected impaired driver into custody after a dangerous pursuit that reached speeds between 80 and 100 mph.

A deputy captured the pursuit on his dashboard camera in a video lasting nearly 30 minutes. The dash cam footage showed a blue and silver truck driving erratically on I-69 south. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Lt. Allen Mullis noticed the car while heading home after working third shift on the morning of July 4.

The driver entered I-69 from the Tapp Road exit at a high rate of speed, police said, and the truck swerved all over the road, nearly sideswiping the concrete barrier and a guardrail along the way.

Mullis alerted fellow deputies and tried to make a traffic stop near Monroe Hospital, but the truck kept going south on I-69 toward Greene County at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. The pickup nearly clipped several vehicles along the way as it continued veering all over the road.

The chase entered Greene County; at one point, the truck started going south in the northbound lanes before crossing back over. The truck exited on State Road 45 and headed north, again nearly hitting other vehicles and driving on the wrong side of the road at times. At that point, the truck was going nearly double the posted speed limit, police said.

The chase came back into Monroe County, where a deputy had set up stop sticks near Abell Nursery. Bloomington police shut down westbound traffic at State Road 45 and Airport Road as a precaution. The truck ran over the stop sticks, deflating the tires on the driver’s side. The pickup continued going on the flat tires, but its speed decreased to between 50 and 60 mph, police said.

As the truck approached more populated areas, Mullis used his patrol pickup to force the truck off the road. The pursuit eventually ended in front of the Bloomington Walmart. Video showed officers, guns drawn, approaching the driver and removing him from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to IU Bloomington Hospital before being transported to the Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department posted video of the pursuit from Mullis’ dash cam on Facebook: