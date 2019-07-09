× FAA awards nearly $5 million in grants to 7 airports across Indiana

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced nearly $5 million in airport infrastructure grants from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) for seven airports in Indiana.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Indiana will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Infrastructure grants awarded to Indiana include:

$150,000 to Crawfordsville Regional Airport to build a terminal building

$1,125,000 to Elkhart Municipal Airport to install a perimeter fence

$464,427 to Indianapolis International Airport to rehabilitate taxiway lighting

$150,000 to Kendallville Municipal Airport to build a building

$750,000 to Marion Municipal Airport to build a taxiway

$144,090 to North Vernon Airport to build a taxiway

$1,469,500 to Shelbyville Municipal Airport to rehabilitate a runway

$720,265 to the State of Indiana to update the State System Plan Study

According to the FAA, these infrastructure grants are part of the total 276 grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands, and the District of Columbia.

Nationwide AIP projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.

“The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region,” said an FAA spokesperson.

The FAA says airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their project needs exceed their available funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.