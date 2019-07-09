Firefighters contain fuel spill after vehicle crashes in Brownsburg creek

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A crash involving one vehicle in Brownsburg resulted in minor injuries and a fuel spill, according to the Brownsburg Fire Territory.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brownsburg firefighters and paramedics responded to a crash at County Road 600 East and County Road 350 North.

They arrived to find a vehicle upside-down and leaking fuel in White Lick Creek.

The vehicle had two occupants, both of whom were able to exit the car on their own and sustained only minor injuries, according to authorities.

Firefighters moved quickly to secure the vehicle and confine the spill, which they say was completely contained.

The Hendricks County Emergency Management Agency is addressing the leaked fuel.