Heat building, humidity remains low; storm chances return tomorrow night!

A great start underway this morning under clear skies and cooler temperatures! Expect another bright, sunny day with no rain, while temperatures heat up to near 90° this afternoon. Dry heat remains (low dew points), so the lack of mugginess will keep things a bit more comfortable for now.

Late tonight, more humid air will begin to seep back into the state. The combination of low-level moisture increasing through our Wednesday and an approaching cold front should be enough to get SOME showers and storms developing by late afternoon and through the evening. The storm threat is low but a few may produce heavy pockets of rain and some gusty conditions.

Behind the front (Thursday), cooler and breezy conditions will follow, along with another drop in humidity! This will take us through the rest of the workweek before things heat back up for the weekend!